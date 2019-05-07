Our Favorite Mother’s Day Gifts for the Active, Outdoor Mama in Your Life





Just because the mom in your life had a baby – or two, or four – doesn’t mean she stopped being an active, adventurous outdoorswoman.

For the mom who craves being in nature, get her a gift that mixes sentiment and utility, something that says, “Thank you for always having my back,” but also serves her outdoorsy lifestyle.

Whether she loves being in the mountains or in the water, or even if she’s just the type who never misses a workout, here are a few ideas for honoring the active mama in your life.

These fitness essentials will elevate mom’s yoga and gym game. Slowtide‘s Red Rock yoga towel is one of the grippiest we’ve used – important for maintaining footing in heated classes or, in the case of taking your practice outside, on unpredictable terrain. Plus, the 100% recycled material is designed to be fast-drying and antimicrobial, making it ideal for taking on the go and stashing away in the backseat after class.

If soft and luxurious are her thing, mom will also appreciate the Paisley Park fitness towel‘s plush, sustainably-sourced cotton. It even has a built-in hanging loop for easy drying post-workout.

Is mom in need of more relaxation and “me time?” It’s safe to say, the answer is yes. Alpine Provisions’ castile soap is the perfect combination of pure ingredients and aromatherapy. The soothing lavender is perfect for a before-bed bath or shower, sending sleepy signals to the brain and helping to unwind from the stress and chaos of a long day.

We’re all about gifts that are versatile, too. Mom can bring this soap camping; it’s 100% biodegradable, completely organic and can also be used for shampoo, so she’ll have no guilt taking that outdoor shower.

These are a highly practical gift for any active woman in your life, especially someone like mom, who you love dearly and want to keep safe.

Not only do they protect sensitive eardrums by laying flat against the cheekbones to conduct sound, but Aftershokz Trekz Air are a viable solution for running outside because they allow for alertness of nearby noises, like passing traffic.

Plus, your mom can go hands-free on the trail, mountain, while traveling or just running errands around town. A huge added bonus is how light these headphones are – they won’t add weight on long hikes or steep climbs, and they stay in place really well during any active pursuit.

This aromatic bundle of self-care is sure to win over mom’s heart – and olfactory senses. Juniper Ridge‘s body care products have been carefully crafted for those who truly love to commune with nature. If mom can’t make it outside, bring the outdoors to her.

Invigorating, mind-clearing Coastal Pine castile soap gives the sensation of being submerged deep in a forest, while the organic body oil (a mixture of Jojoba, Sweet Almond and Coconut oils) will transport its wearer to Northern California’s deep forests. It’s perfect for hydration and soothing sore muscles.

Finish it off with a dab of equally lovely Cascade Forest to the neck and wrists. This solid perfume is minimally-crafted with Jojoba oil, beeswax and distilled essential oils that have been responsibly-sourced, so mom can feel good knowing she is applying only the purest of ingredients.

It’s pretty simple: Coffee is one ritual mom should never have to sacrifice – even when she finds herself off-the-grid and away from her favorite local cafe.

Snow Peak‘s titanium French Press is classy enough for mom to use in the kitchen, yet also durable and light – making it easy to take from home to travel adventure, and back again.

PrAna‘s shortie wetsuit is essential for any active beach mom. Whether to shade sensitive shoulders and delicate necklines, or just to add a little extra warmth on cooler spring and summer days, the 2mm hyper-stretch neoprene is well-suited for surfing or standup paddling missions.

The back-zip closure has a lengthy pull for easy on-and-off, and a single zippered pocket in the back offers a place to stash the essentials – because you know mom is going to need that.

Give mom an excuse to spend more time outside, even during her typical grocery and errand runs around town. This electric bike by Tern is designed to carry two kids, a week’s worth of groceries, or 395 pounds of cargo, and travel up to 220 miles without needing a charge.

It comes equipped with custom, virtually flat-proof Schwalbe tires to give peace of mind and stability on even the bumpiest roads. And it’s created to be compact – at the same length as a typical bike, the GSD S10 can be tucked away upright in small spaces. It almost possesses just as many super powers as mom herself.

Portable wine in a can that tastes just as fancy as mom’s favorite label? Check.

Infinite Monkey Theorem has crafted rosé, bubbly, merlot, sauvignon blanc and hard cider in 100% recyclable aluminum cans that are safe to take anywhere – from the campsite to the beach. You can’t go wrong adding a 4-pack (or a few) to your gift lineup for mom.

If we know one thing for sure, it’s this: There is no such thing as too many pairs of shoes. In honor of spring’s warmer weather, get mom the perfect crossover sandal.

Teva’s new Hurricane XLT2 builds on its predecessors, featuring water-ready straps that dry quickly, a cushioned heel for extra support during long hikes, and an EVA midsole and rubber outsole for rugged-yet-lightweight cushion and traction on the trail. This iconic outdoor sandal is great for lounging by (or in) the water, or for more intense adventures.

7 New Items We Love for Women's Surf

My Experience with the New Chaco Z/Chromatic Sandal

Toad & Co Makes Its Spring Line 100% 'eCo' Friendly

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!