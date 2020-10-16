It’s that time of the year: autumn, aka the season that comes before “cold.” The dropping temps do not have to be simply endured, though. If you have an affinity for bundling up, or have perfected your “sweater weather body” (the opposite of “swimsuit body,” which happens if your barbecue-to-surfing ratio gets out of whack), the autumnal equinox is likely one of your favs. Yet fall can be deceiving, a typical morning could start like winter with midday heating up, feeling like summer, only to even out with an appropriate evening chill as the sun goes down. This fluctuation is when you need a good fall jacket, with a variety of weights and styles, we’ve got you covered from shackets, to hoodies, to bombers and everything in between. Here are our favorite fall jackets for 2020.

DUER

A denim jacket is a classic staple for anyone’s wardrobe and is a perfect extra layer for those early fall days. Duer’s durable stretch denim jacket brings modern flair and still allows you to move easy, which comes in handy when you find yourself on an impromptu adventure.

Jungmaven

Jungmaven is a cool brand that’s been making hemp clothing and raising awareness of the awesome properties of hemp since the early ’90s. Its Olympic jacket, which is 55 percent hemp and 45 percent organic cotton, is a sweet option for a bright, sunny fall day that has just a little bite in the air. Added bonus: It’s naturally antimicrobial.

Smartwool

Smartwool’s super functional Merino Sport Ultra Light Hoodie is one of those jackets that you didn’t know you needed until you wore it. Made with merino mesh, recycled lightweight nylon with a non-PFC DWR finish, it is a comfortable option for higher output activities during the fall season.

Foehn

The Canadian brand Foehn has made another exemplary jacket, or in this case, a “shacket” that you’ll covet. The Robson Shacket is made with the same materials as its Robson Hoody, Japanese-made stretch fabric and premium 800-fill power down, but it features a sleek, snap-button style. This “shacket” will surely be your favorite for cooler nights.

Aether

If you had to sum up Aether in one word, it would be slick. Its Hubble jacket is certainly no exception. When it comes to “shackets,” the Hubble is the one you can pull off at any fall soirée, yet durable enough to climb a few pitches in.

Icebreaker

Warm, light, and sophisticated, Icebreaker’s MerinoLOFT Helix Hooded jacket features a handsome silhouette with simple, yet functional design. Made with sustainable merino wool and recycled materials, you’ll likely live in the jacket starting in the fall and ending in late spring.

Maloja

The Badinm jacket is a comfy option to throw on after a long autumn mountain bike ride. It has a streamline fit—not really a jacket, not really a flannel—though its best breakthrough is as one of the first outerwear pieces to use PrimaLoft Bio, the first biodegradable, 100 percent recycled synthetic insulation on the market.

Patagonia

If you’ve never owned a bomber-style jacket, whether a standard-issue pickup from the Army-Navy surplus store or something higher-end, well, you aren’t doing fall right. A bomber is essential autumn attire and Patagonia’s new Zemer is a sharp version of the classic style.

