Out of Ideas? Check Out These Great REI Last-minute Gifts

Black Diamond Astro Headlamp GET IT!

Powerful enough to light your way down unexpected rappels and dark trails yet compact enough to throw in your pack for emergencies, this top-rated headlamp shines 150 lumens to light the way. Perfect for hikers, campers—anyone who loves to spend time outdoors. Adjustable brightness; powered by 3 AAA batteries.

Give It: Save 26% on Black Diamond Astro Headlamp ($15; was $20) at REI Outlet

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!