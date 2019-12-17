Out of Ideas? Check Out These Great REI Last-minute Gifts

Hydro Flask Soft Cooler Pack 22L GET IT!

Quite possibly the most versatile backpack a guy can have in his arsenal. The 22-liter Soft Cooler is an insulated, waterproof portable ice chest that keeps contents cold for up to 48 hours. The FDA-food-grade, BPA-free liner is free of toxins and easy to clean, and it’s got multiple pockets for stashing bottle openers, coozies, and other picnicking essentials.

Throw in a Hydro Flask Skyline Coffee Mug for a complete gift idea! Get it here.

Give It: Save 50% on the Hydro Flask Soft Cooler Pack ($137; was $275) at REI

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!