Out of Ideas? Check Out These Great REI Last-minute Gifts

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus Cordless Vibration Massager GET IT!

Maximize his time on the trail by speeding up his recovery. It relieves soreness, increases circulation, and enhances range of motion. Lightweight, ergonomic, and easy to use, the high-torque motor features Quiet Glide technology with three settings, a built-in pressure sensor, and five interchangeable heads. Rechargeable; over 2 hours of use per charge.

Give It: Save 11% on the Hyperice Hypervolt Plus ($399; was $449) at REI

…and now for some perfect stocking stuffers:

