REI Co-Op Fleece Gloves GET IT!

With touch-screen compatible fingers, grippy palms, and snug cuffs that stay in place, these soft, comfy fleece gloves (for him and her!) will get the job done. Made with Polartec fleece for maximum digit warmth.

Make it a set: Pick up the Ladies version here.

Give It: Save 25% on REI Co-Op Fleece Gloves ($19; was $25) at REI

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!