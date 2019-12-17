Out of Ideas? Check Out These Great REI Last-minute Gifts

United By Blue Bison Trail Socks GET IT!

Finally, you can never go wrong with great socks (just make sure they’re not the only thing on your list!). With temperature regulation and four-season application, these socks are just right for any adventure, on the trail—or off. Made with wool, bison down, nylon, and recycled polyester; for every product sold, United by Blue removes a pound of trash from the world’s oceans and waterways.

Give It: Save 31% on United By Blue Bison Trail Socks ($22; was $32) at REI

