Best for Cross-Training, HIIT, & Boot Camp Training GET IT!

Everlast Flex Slam Ball

Provides a full body, functional fitness workout that builds explosiveness, speed, and stamina. Ideal for cross training, HIIT workouts, boot camps, and more.

Get It: Give the Everlast Flex Slam Ball ($50) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!