Best for Distance Hikers GET IT!

TrailBuddy Trekking Poles

For secure footing on creek crossings, wobbly ground, and steep loose terrain, you’ve got to give trek poles to your favorite hiker. They’re perfect for those with bad knees. They also help you balance a heavy pack. Over 4.3k reviews—and a nearly perfect 4.8-star user rating.

Get It: Give TrailBuddy Trekking Poles ($37) at Amazon

