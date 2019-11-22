Best for Fat Tire Fans GET IT!

Mongoose Dolomite Fat Tire Mountain Bike

Featuring a 17-Inch/medium high-tensile steel frame, 7-speed Shimano drivetrain, disc brakes, and 26-inch wheels, this fat tire mountain bike is perfect for taking the fun off the trail. The frame comes in comes in light blue, navy blue (shown) with red rims, and red.

Get It: Give the Mongoose Dolomite Fat Tire Mountain Bike (from $326) at Amazon

