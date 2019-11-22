Best for Fishermen GET IT!

Lifetime Tamarack Angler 100 Fishing Kayak

Ride for adventure or relaxation. This 52-pound, kayak is a sit-on-top version that’s designed for safety and stability, with a padded seat and back rest for long days in the saddle. It has a flat bottom with deep tracking channels and stability chine rails. With flush-mounted fishing rod holders, a paddle keeper (the paddle is included), shock cord straps, and two storage hatches, it’s ready for whatever lies ahead.

Get It: Give the Lifetime Tamarack Angler 100 Fishing Kayak ($270; was $300) at Walmart

