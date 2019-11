Best for Good Golfers GET IT!

Linksoul # 1 Wood

Touched by human hands more than 200 times during production, these gorgeous woods are made in Kentucky by three brothers and one friend. The wood comes from North American persimmon trees. These clubs are alive in your hands and they’ll bring your game to life as well. “Make Par, Not War.”

Get It: Give the Linksoul #1 Wood ($350) at Linksoul

