Best for Hauling Outdoor Athletic GearGET IT!
Teton Oasis 1100 Hydration Pack
Lightweight and comfortable, this 18-liter daypack is a terrific companion for hikes. It features adjustable shoulder, chest, and waist bands, and the shock-absorbing chest strap works with the rest of the harness to reduce bounce. Available in multiple colors, it comes with a 2-liter hydration bladder.
Get It: Give the Teton Oasis 1100 Hydration Pack ($40) at Amazon
Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers
SEE ALSO:
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top