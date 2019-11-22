Best for Hauling Outdoor Athletic Gear GET IT!

Teton Oasis 1100 Hydration Pack

Lightweight and comfortable, this 18-liter daypack is a terrific companion for hikes. It features adjustable shoulder, chest, and waist bands, and the shock-absorbing chest strap works with the rest of the harness to reduce bounce. Available in multiple colors, it comes with a 2-liter hydration bladder.

Get It: Give the Teton Oasis 1100 Hydration Pack ($40) at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

SEE ALSO:

Gift Guide 2019: Home Gym Equipment

17 Amazing Gift Ideas—Gift Guide 2019: Significant Other

Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019—The Men’s Journal Guide

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!