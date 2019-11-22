Best for Outdoor Sport FocusGET IT!
Skullcandy Push Earbuds
Block out distractions with these true wireless buds. With Bluetooth connectivity you’ll get 12 hours of total battery life. They’re water- and sweat-resistant, and secure FitFin ear gels keep them snug in place. Best of all, there’s a microphone with call, track, and volume voice control, so you can stay connected hands-free, no matter where your adventures take you. Three colors available.
Get It: Give Skullcandy Push Earbuds (from $95) at Amazon
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top