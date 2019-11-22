Best for Road Riders GET IT!

Giro Aether MIPS Helmet

Multi-density EPS foam and six-piece polycarbonate shell are as light as can be. The shell has 11 vents to move air over your scalp. The translucent, shatterproof Aura arch melds with the helmet’s aesthetics. And the integrated eyewear port lets you secure your sunglasses. it’s available in three sizes and six colors.

Get It: Give the Giro Aether MIPS Helmet (from $325) at Backcountry

