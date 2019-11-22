Best for Skiers GET IT!

Black Diamond Boundary 107

The Boundary series was designed for freeride skiing with a playful tip and tail, camber underfoot, and a lightweight poplar core. The mid-sized option in the line, the 107 is ideal for all but deepest powder—and fantastic for when conditions turn variable. You’ll get a damp and stable feel at high speeds, and a rubber layer integrated into the sidewall to eliminate jarring chatter. Best of all, they’re nearly half-off right now.

Get It: Give the Black Diamond Boundary 107 ($320; was $580) at Backcountry

