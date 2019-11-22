Best for Surfers GET IT!

O’Neill Epic 4/3mm Full Wetsuit

The Epic has many of the same great features as high-end wetsuits, but it’s far more affordable. There are—get this—17 sizes to choose from in four color schemes. Made of UltraFlex neoprene, it has a double-seal neck closure and blackout zipper. Seamless paddle zones, a zip exterior key pocket, and knee pads, along with clean graphics and sharp lines, make this wetsuit one of the best values in the industry.

Get It: Give the O’Neill Epic 4/3mm Full Wetsuit ($156; was $190) at Walmart

