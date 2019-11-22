Best for Winter Bikers GET IT!

Giordana AV 200 Winter Bicycling Glove

The breathable, windproof, and water-resistant AV 200 Winter Glove is the ideal bridge between knit-glove temperatures and those too-cold-to-ride days. The middle and index fingers terminate in TouchTech panels for touchscreen compatibility, and the space between cuff and fingertips is embossed with silicone to help maintain a grip on wintery bars. The palms are finished with foam gel padding and the thumb features a soft wiping panel.

Get It: Give the Giordana AV 200 Winter Glove ($55) at Backcountry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!