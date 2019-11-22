Best Snow Goggles GET IT!

Spy Bravo Happy Lens Snow Goggles

A lightweight and pliable flex frame assures a pressure-free fit and feel. The strap is helmet-compatible and siliconized to ensure the goggles stay put, while the anti-fog coating provides an unobstructed view. Spy’s Happy Lens treatment enhances color and contrast, reducing eye fatigue and blocking UV rays.

Get It: Give Spy Bravo Happy Lens Snow Goggles (from $130) at Backcountry

