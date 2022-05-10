Whether paging through a stellar read or grilling with friends, there’s no joy like backyard joy, especially with summer approaching. If you’re looking for a stylish hammock, an entire fire pit set, or an outdoor shower, we’ve got you covered. Want to add an outdoor sofa or a loveseat swing to your outdoor furniture? Look no further. And, with materials such as weather-resistant aluminum and polyethylene wicker, this furniture can stay outside even on the rainiest days.

From bang-for-your-buck deals to 3D-printed splurges, we’ve got something for every kind of patio scholar. Now’s the time to enhance your backyard hangout sessions with any of these first-rate outdoor furniture makers.

1. Outer White Aluminum Collection

Outer aces the outdoor aesthetic we’re going for: Understated and fuss-free but still, y’know, attractive. Aluminum doesn’t rust and is weather-resistant, and Outer’s multi-layer memory foam cushions have a cloud-like feel that will make you never want to get off of their Armless Chair ($1,250) or Loveseat $2,700). Choose from gray, blue, or dark gray cushion fabric colors. Then look forward to arranging and rearranging your modular furniture into countless configurations for whatever the occasion necessitates. Beyond this product grouping, we’d be remiss to not point you towards Outer’s handsome collection of outdoor tables ($480 to $3,950). Ditto for their fire pit tables (from $3,900) and bug shield blankets ($140).

[$800 to $9,250; liveouter.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!