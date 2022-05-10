10. Skargaarden Get it

Meet Skargaarden, a Swedish outdoor furniture brand which unveiled its latest collection, Koster, in February 2022. Standouts include the Koster Dining Chair ($850) and the Koster Dining Table Medium ($2,300), but everything in this five-piece debut of tables and chairs is stellar—and hardy. The collection took three years of R&D and can stand up to intense winds, torrential rain, and punishing years, so rest assured all these finely crafted pieces are built to last.

[$850 to $3,000; skargaarden.com]

