We pretty much want to snap up everything from this eco-friendly brand created by husband-and-wife team Suchin and Kanan Gupta. Originating as a mat-producing family business in India, the New Jersey-based company has expanded with Good Weave-certified products made using fair trade practices from upcycled waste materials and biodegradable natural fibers. Currently, their range runs the gamut from indoor-outdoor rugs and doormats to hammocks and pillows. Our top picks: The Big Sur Sunset Ombre Rug (from $56), the Lagos Rug in Sand and Coral (from $42), and any of the dreamy hammocks ($120).

[$29 to $469; fabhabitat.com]

