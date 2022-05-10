12. Model No. Get it

The outdoor collection is a tight line of eight pieces, and it’s safe to say we want all of them—from The Solis Outdoor Side Table ($600) to the Solis Outdoor Adirondack Ottoman ($400). The innovative, made-to-order label combines 3D printing, digital fabrication, and the latest manufacturing technology with domestically-sourced materials such as plant-based resins from unused food crops, all produced in their Oakland, California micro-factory. Don’t overlook their indoor furniture, which is also well worth the splurge.

[$400 to $3,240; model-no.com]

