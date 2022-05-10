Gear

A Dozen Outdoor Furniture Collections To Boost Your Backyard

From the Ruggable collection
11
Ruggable 1 / 11

2. Ruggable

Get it

Washable outdoor area rugs are a game changer. We love the stylish collection of these stain-, mold-, and mildew-resistant outdoor rugs that are designed to withstand all the elements—from sun and rain to chlorine exposure. Ruggable recently launched 24 new styles, and the Outdoor Arcadia Multicolor Rug, Outdoor Tulum Ivory Blue Rug, and Outdoor Marina Stripe Yellow are among our favorites (all from $129).

[$129 to $699; ruggable.com

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
TITANIC_300x490
More from Gear