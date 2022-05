3. Keter Get it

Looking for stylish, sustainable outdoor furniture, storage, and garden essentials all under one unique brand? Keter’s industry-leading, resin-based products, reusable plastics get transformed into everything from Adirondack chairs ($350) to a cool bar ($75). Low on space? We also love this storage bench ($179).

[$30 to $3,000; amazon.com]

