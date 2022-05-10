4. Neighbor Get it

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, this modular outdoor furniture brand was the brainchild of three former employees of Tuft & Needle who wanted to give alfresco living experiences an upgrade. The products are design-forward enough to be worthy of indoor display, but made from durable, weather-resistant materials. Built with FSC-certified teak and a curated collection of Sunbrella fabrics, the modular offerings can easily be reconfigured for larger set-ups. Our top pick: the company’s recently debuted Low Chair ($600) made of recycled ocean- and landfill-bound plastic.

[$150 to $3,500; hineighbor.com]

