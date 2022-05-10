Gear

A Dozen Outdoor Furniture Collections To Boost Your Backyard

Berkley Jensen Montauk 5PC Fire Chat Set
11
BJ’s Wholesale Club 4 / 11

5. Berkley Jensen

Get it

Currently, we’re big fans of the Berkley Jensen Montauk 5-Piece Fire Chat Set ($1,400) comprised of a fire pit table and four cushioned chairs and the Berkley Jensen Rowley 7-Piece Aluminum Round Dining Set ($850). That said, we’re pretty sure you’re going to love whatever you choose from this premium quality, reasonably-priced line sold exclusively at BJ’s Wholesale Club.

[$23 to $3,300; bjs.com

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
TITANIC_300x490
More from Gear