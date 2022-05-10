6. The Novogratz Get it

Summer is on the horizon, which means you likely could benefit from adding the June Stacking Chair ($239), the Sally Loveseat Swing ($599), and Asher Wood-Burning Fire Pit ($339) to your backyard. Oh heck, let’s throw in the Rainey Outdoor Shower ($419) while we’re at it and the Connie Outdoor Chaise Lounge ($521) so we can unwind with a book and a brew whenever we please.

[from $119 to $749; shopthenovogratz.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!