7. Yardbird

Founded by father-son duo, Bob and Jay Dillon, this Minnesota-based brand launched a test pop-up in Minneapolis after its launch in 2018 and sold out of $1 million in inventory in the first four weeks. Yes, it lives up to the hype. Think high-quality, eco-friendly furniture made with materials like rust-proof aluminum and hand-woven high-density polyethylene wicker. The brand has a real knack for sofas (we especially love the Ludlow Sofa; $2,540). We also dig their stylish outdoor throw pillows with Sunbrella fabric (from $36). Added kudos to the company for planning to use roughly 430,000 pounds of ocean-bound plastic in its furniture designs this year.

[$300 to $5,000; yardbird.com]

