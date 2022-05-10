8. Villa Get it

Like Yardbird, Villa is another recent launch of direct-to-consumer outdoor furniture. They peddle customizable pieces and have two main collections on offer—an all-weather wicker collection and rust-proof aluminum. You can get seating and sectionals in either and no assembly is required. Two of our current favorites are the Bristol Wicker Outdoor Sectional ($1,999) and the Parker Aluminum Outdoor Sectional with Faux Stone Fire Pit ($2,999) from their fire pit set collection.

[$800 to $5,000; villaoutdoors.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!