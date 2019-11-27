Holiday Gear Guide: Our Editors’ Top Picks for Outdoor Gear





When it comes to outdoor gear, it can be so overwhelming to even know where to begin looking for whatever you’re after. With countless companies making so much awesome gear these days, making decisions like which camera bag to buy for your trip to Iceland, or what camping cot is going to best suit your backcountry adventure can be tiresome and endless.

We’ve rounded out a collection of the coolest gear that turned our heads this season. Having kept our eyes out for all the latest and greatest in gear offerings, these are the standouts.

When it comes to something as simple as a portable fire pit, you might be thinking that there really isn’t much else that anyone could add to enhance a wood-burning fire. Well, the crew over at BioLite took a rudimentary design and beefed it up with some tech. Enter the BioLite FirePit Climate Neutral Edition, where a rechargeable battery powers their patented airflow system that injects oxygen into the fire for better-burning – as well as smokeless – flames.

The Climate Neutral Edition features all of our favorite specs from the original BioLite FirePit, but in a sleek all-black colorway. It has Bluetooth compatibility for controlling the fan from your phone, an x-ray mesh body for 360-degree viewing of the flames, and it comes with an included grate you can place on top to use it as a hibachi-style grill. It fits standard 16-inch firewood (up to four logs), and it can also be used with charcoal.