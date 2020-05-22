Outdoor Gear Upgrades to Make Any Memorial Day Party Infinitely Better

1. Igloo Mission 124 QT Cooler Get It

Hunker this bad boy down on your back patio and load ‘er up. The 124-quart capacity can handle upwards of 190 cans (don’t forget about the ice, though) and keep everything cold for up to 8 days outdoors. Big, sturdy latches; durable handles; tie-down points for slide-free transport—this is a behemoth that’ll serve you well for backyard parties, fishing trips, and hunting excursions.

[$249; igloocoolers.com]

