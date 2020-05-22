Outdoor Gear Upgrades to Make Any Memorial Day Party Infinitely Better

2. Yeti Hopper M30 Soft Cooler Get It

If you want a soft cooler you can toss over one shoulder, the Yeti Hopper M30 is the one to beat. Keep your favorite brews frosty while you lounge about in your backyard—without half a dozen trips to the fridge—or pack up to 20 cans of beer (less if you want to cram some food and water in there, too, which is advisable) for a trip to your buddy’s. An impressively strong magnetic closure replaces the zipper from past models, so it’s not easy to stick your hand in and fish around for your preferred drink or load it up alone. That said, it kept cans nice and cold for three full days, so it’s a pain point we’re willing to put up with.

[$300; yeti.com]

