Outdoor Gear Upgrades to Make Any Memorial Day Party Infinitely Better

3. Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket

Whether your party is taking place on your urban rooftop, backwoods cabin, or beach house, you can always use a durable blanket to sprawl out on. Rumpl’s Original Puffy boasts a ripstop shell and insulation that’s entirely made from recycled materials. It’s washable and can even dull the bite of brisk mornings or cool evenings, since it has the same properties of a technical sleeping bag or outdoor jacket.

[$99; rumpl.com]

