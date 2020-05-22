Outdoor Gear Upgrades to Make Any Memorial Day Party Infinitely Better

4. JBL Flip 5 Get It

Looking for a small, portable speaker that’ll withstand cannonballs by the pool? JBL’s Flip 5 will do you one better: It has the durability you need for any summer adventure (salt, sand, fish guts, you name it) and a totable size you won’t mind bringing around. One charge gives you 12 hours of playtime, plus the stereo functionality lets you pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for bigger sound and multiple speakers for surround sound.

[$120; jbl.com]

