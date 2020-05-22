Outdoor Gear Upgrades to Make Any Memorial Day Party Infinitely Better

5. Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM Get It

If you want your tunes to have a little more oomph, you need to up the ante with a floor standing speaker. And when it comes to parties, Ultimate Ears trumps them all in terms of adaptability. Aside from sublime sound quality, the HYPERBOOM has a built-in microphone that reads the room and acknowledges when it’s being transported indoors or out, then an adaptive EQ automatically adjusts and balances the bass and volume to fit the space. Don’t want to own the DJ responsibilities? Up to four friends can connect via Bluetooth and seamlessly transition either on the HYPERBOOM itself or through the app.

[$400; ultimateears.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!