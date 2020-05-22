Outdoor Gear Upgrades to Make Any Memorial Day Party Infinitely Better

6. Weber Genesis II S-435 Gas Grill Stainless Steel Get It

If you want a polished-looking grill to class up your backyard—not serve as an eyesore, this stainless steel gas grill fits the bill. Four burners, a designated sear station, and a side burner to sauté your side dish provide ample space for cooking for a crowd. It’s also iGrill 3-compatible, so you can wirelessly check the internal temperature of your steak using the iGrill 3 meat probes and the mobile app.

[$1,249; weber.com]

