Skating, ice-climbing, hiking, skiing, snowshoeing, sledding… There are a hundred ways to enjoy winter—or zero ways, if you’re miserably mis-clad for the occasion. More than any other season, this is the one where it really matters what you’re wearing—from the right thermal underwear and insulated midlayer to that all-important outer layer. Thankfully we’ve got you fully covered with the best outdoor jackets for winter’s full range of pursuits.

As stylish as they are functional, these standout outdoor jackets will warm your winter spirit and wardrobe. With an emphasis on pieces that are rugged and refined, you’ll find outdoor jackets that transcend your lifestyle and active pursuits.

Best Outdoor Jackets to Tackle Cold-Weather Adventures

1. Aether Laslo Moto Jacket

Body armor makes most moto jackets uniquely suited to one activity—riding. This buttery leather jacket is different. It’s cut and padded for motorcycle adventures with an abrasion-resistant layer between the cotton liner and leather shell. Remove the D30 protective padding in the back, shoulders, and elbows, and the Laslo turns into a slim-fit cropped jacket for everyday wear. The quality is superb, the materials are impeccably chosen, and the design is tasteful yet distinctive. Zippers on the sleeves accommodate gloves while a flap under the front zipper blocks wind and adds style. Hand pockets are phone-friendly, as is an internal pocket. The Laslo is limited edition—so if you love this jacket as much as we do, don’t wait.

[$795; aetherapparel.com]

2. Stio Skillet Stretch Down Hooded Jacket

The stretchy, hooded Skillet is a next-level mountain town belay parka. It raises the bar for comfort and versatility with a combination of 20-denier double-weave, four-way-stretch nylon, and stitchless baffles that look like a patchwork of offset squares, not tubes. Stio says the baffles are an insulation innovation that maximizes loft and eliminates cold spots. Whether you wear the made-for-movement Skillet for winter cragging or outdoor après, it’ll help you maximize your potential. The featherlight jacket weighs barely over a pound—while insulated with responsibly sourced, water-repelling, quick-drying 650-fill goose down inside.

[$399; stio.com]

3. L.L. Bean Men’s Maine Guide Zip-Front Jac-Shirt

A trusty wool jacket is an integral part of a Maine guide’s kit. L.L.Bean captured the soul of this iconic Northcountry wool layer with its wool-nylon Zip-Front Jac-Shirt. The collared jacket stays warm when wet, and doesn’t swish and crinkle (like synthetics) when you hike or paddle. Double layer shoulders protect from cold and rain, and fleecy hand pockets and buttoned chest pockets provide space to store a phone, GPS, and more. Depending on the weather, layer it under or over clothing. This is the jacket we’ll be wearing most in spring and fall—hauling firewood, picking apples, and listening to loons from the seat of a canoe.

[$159; llbean.com]

4. Columbia Labyrinth Loop Hooded Jacket

Walking the line between a puffy and jacket, Columbia’s Labyrinth Loop is nearly always the right warmth for the occasion. Made from recycled synthetic down insulation with a gold thermal-reflective lining, this warm-when-wet jacket layers under a ski shell, and stuffs easily into a pack for hiking and camping. It’s the jacket we grab to run errands or take a stroll. The matte finish is pleasantly low-key, and the reflective lining makes the Labyrinth Loop warmer than it looks.

[$180; columbia.com]

5. Kuiu Basecamp Insulated Camp Shirt

As comfy as your favorite flannel, Kuiu’s quilted shirt-jacket is versatile to wear for virtually every activity. It’s warm but venting, since there’s no liner or fabric coating. In a backcountry hut, the synthetic insulation takes the chill off when wandering away from the woodstove. Snap closure is casual for around town use, and hand pockets and chest pockets hold snacks, ski straps, and more.

[$149; kuiu.com]

6. Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown Lite Pullover

Durable and made for movement, the sub-pound Stretchdown Lite Pullover is built with quilted baffles sewn from a continuous piece of tough, stretchy fabric stuffed with 700-fill, RDS-certified down. It’s a workhorse pullover we’d choose for rock climbing, backpacking, and just hanging out. The three-piece hood is contoured to stay on, even when the jacket’s deep chest zipper is open. Spacious hand pockets hold the essentials. Wear it alone or layer it with your other trusty favorites. No matter how you wear it, always stash it in the bottom of your backcountry pack. It’s like insurance for those times the weather changes on a dime.

[$240; mountainhardwear.com]

7. lululemon Outpour StretchSeal Jacket

On wet days, this tailored urban jacket lures us out of the house. It’s waterproof with an oversized upper back vent to enhance breathability when sprinting for an Uber, cruising home from the gym, or jogging to a viewpoint. The front flap pocket overlaps a zip chest pocket for storage. It also creates a chest vent for airflow through the jacket. One handwarmer pocket thoughtfully includes a sleeve for a phone. When you don’t need the hood, it lays flat and stays out of the way.

[$248; lululemon.com]

8. Fjallraven Expedition Downlite Jacket

Part of Fjallraven’s 1974 Expedition Series line of outdoor jackets, the Downlite is ready for a deep freeze. The hard-wearing, water-repelling fabric overlays ethically produced down stuffed into non-migrating stitch through channels, with water-repelling synthetic insulation in the shoulders. Four giant exterior pockets warm hands and hold gear, while three interior pockets protect electronics. Retro details like a yellow shoelace, leather hem, and collar pulls enhance the charm and make this jacket truly stand out.

[$500; fjallraven.com]

9. Eddie Bauer Downclime Parka

The nylon shell is cut long with multiple layers of overlapping insulation to eliminate cold spots, making it perfect for Arctic expeditions. Massive handwarmer pockets are set high so they don’t get caught under a harness. Inside, stretchy stuff pockets secure skins, polar mitts, a Nalgene bottle, and more. The helmet-compatible hood is articulated to stay on even when it’s just your head underneath. Finally, 800-fill down is across-the-board cozy on an 8,000-meter peak, hut trip, or hike home from the gym on a frigid night.

[Available soon, $349; eddiebauer.com]

10. Filson Dry Tin Cloth Ranch Jacket

This no-nonsense jacket isn’t insulated, but resists punctures and pulls from thorns just as well as it holds wind and weather at bay. This is an unwaxed version of Filson’s circa-1930s jacket that loggers, ranch hands, and gold miners lived in (who doesn’t love heritage outdoor jackets?). As such, the DWR-treated cotton duck is one of the toughest coats you can wear. It’s also one of the most breathable. Metal snaps are glove friendly, and the 8-ounce cotton corduroy lining is comfy and warm. The Ranch Jacket has plenty of pockets to hold tools and tech. We love the long length and full coverage when wrangling a load of mulch into the garden or tailgating post-game. It comes in XS-XXXL—more sizes than most jackets.

[$225; filson.com]

11. The North Face Ventrix Jacket

For the ultimate technical mid-layer, grab the Ventrix for skinning, fat biking, and any activities where you expect to break a sweat despite the cold. The ultimate high-output outer layer repels water and can also serve as an ideal mid-layer—with stretchy insulation inside that’s perforated in back to let sweat out. Under a shell, it provides the right amount of warmth for skiing and ice climbing. Solo, it’s all you need for trail walks and backpacking trips. The high/low hem doesn’t ride up when you bend over to tie boots, which we love. Concealed pockets keep this clean-cut jacket simple, stylish, and quick to layer when you need more defense against a storm. It’s also available as a hoodie.

[$199; thenorthface.com]

12. Arc’teryx Beta Long

Most men’s “do-everything” outdoor jackets are cut to hip length. This one is thigh length for added coverage and warmth, which makes perching on a wet log in the woods or sitting on a snow-crusted chair lift a far more pleasant affair. The Gore Performance Beta Long has a regular fit that leaves space for layers underneath. Its selective features translate from hiking to skiing to just messing around. High front pockets are easy to access, and Velcro at the cuffs slide under gloves without catching. In warmer temps, pit zips vent heat while keeping out rain and snow. You can play down the extra length and wear this jacket like any other waterproof shell—or you can play it up and pair with baggy pants to bring out the steez factor.

[$499; arcteryx.com]

13. Canada Goose Everett Puffer Pastels

If there’s one brand that elevated the expeditions parka to an everyday accessory, it’s Canada Goose. The Everett Puffer gives the sub-zero-rated down jacket even broader appeal—with a color palate that’s young and modern; the blocky, retro baffles also take a more playful approach to outerwear. The lightweight puffer is cut big with room to move as well as layer. It might see more action at Sundance Film Fest than Teton Pass, but it has the technical prowess for both. A D-ring above the front pocket clips gloves, while backpack straps sewn into the lining let you wear the jacket as a cape when you need to cool down and transition from The Rink at Rockefeller Center to drinks and dinner. We love outdoor jackets that boast versatility, don’t you? Available in XS-2XL.

[$895; canadagoose.com]

14. Black Diamond First Light Hybrid Hoody

Black Diamond’s slim-fit hoody is like your favorite sweater in that it keeps you plenty cozy, but it’s as durable as any of the outdoor jackets on this list. The chest, arms, and hood have a highly abrasion-resistant, breathable Schoeller softshell with Primaloft insulation underneath. Merino under the arms and across the back ventilate sweat while retaining body heat—particularly nice when carrying a pack. No small bonus: Merino wool also repels smell. This is a jacket you can run in when it’s really cold, skin in for dawn patrol laps, and lounge in any time you need an extra layer. The hood is low profile enough to fit under climbing, bike, and ski helmets; the zippered chest pocket holds a phone; and all zippers are glove friendly.

[$250; blackdiamondequipment.com]

15. Moncler Sumida

Founded in 1952 in Monestier-de-Clermont near Grenoble, France, Moncler claims to have sewn the first down jacket when Moncler outfitted a team that successfully summited K2 in 1954. These days, their focus is haute couture (think outdoor jackets meet high fashion), but the brand heritage is embraced as foundational. The mid-length Sumida vest has simple features, including an attention-grabbing, extra-large two-way zipper and two spacious handwarmer pockets complemented by an interior phone pocket. The recycled, lacquer-look outer fabric is sewn into overstuffed baffles filled with goose down. Moncler has committed to reducing impact across its supply chain. Plus, you needn’t worry you got a knockoff—as this vest (and all other Moncler puffy jackets) have an NFC microchip for verification. The vest is part of the Moncler Genius Project, which revives and modernizes previously produced styles.

[$1,210; moncler.com]

