GSI Outdoors Escape HS 3L Pot and Frypan

Inside this little 2.5-inch-tall package are a 3-liter pot and a non-stick frypan, making this one of your most compact options for a comprehensive cook set.

Both pot and frypan have non-reactive, hard-anodized bases coated with PFOA-free Teflon for non-stick and scratch resistance. The pot boasts 30 percent faster cook times and fuel savings thanks to the included heatsink, as well as a lid with straining holes and thumb pads.

The Escape Pot is available now for $65, but the complete set will be available soon for $79.

