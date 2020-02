GSI Outdoors Pinnacle Pro Stove

The self-proclaimed “MacBook Air of camp stoves,” the new GSI Outdoors Pinnacle Pro will be the thinnest two-burner on the market, at 1.4 inches thick. The secret is in the parallelogram closure, which allows a more flush fold between burner and grill.

The Pinnacle Pro Stove releases in June for an estimated MSRP of $170.

