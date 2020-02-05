Houdini Mono Air Hoodie

If you need to update your mid-layer for outdoor excursions next fall, the Houdini Mono Air has got to be one of the most sustainable choices you can make. It’s made with Polartec Power Air fabric, which comprises microfibers that trap air and generate heat. But the real magic in these little fibers is that they shed up to five times fewer fibers than most performance fabrics.

This jacket is Bluesign certified, made of 73 percent recycled fabrics and—best of all—can be recycled again.

The Mono Air Hoodie is available in fall 2020 for $200.

