Ignik Gas Growler

Winner of an Outdoor Retailer Innovation Award, the Ignik Gas Growler addresses the issue of single-use propane bottles.

It’s very difficult to recycle propane canisters, and millions end up in the landfill every year. Ignik’s Gas Growler is refillable at propane suppliers and holds the volumetric equivalent of five green propane bottles. The tank is certified for 12 years (after which you can get it recertified to keep using it), potentially saving you hundreds of disposable propane bottles.

The Ignik set includes a tank, padded carrying case, and hose that can attach to any propane stove.

The Ignik Gas Growler is available now for $149.

