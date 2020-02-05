Messermeister Folding Chef Knife GET IT

The perfect tools for the serious camp chef, the Messermeister Adventure Chef Adam Glick Collection offers chef-quality folding knives in a seriously good looking form. The handles are crafted from Carbonized Maple wood, and full-size blades are made from 1.4116 German Steel.

The Folding Chef’s Knife, Folding Flexible Fillet Knife, and Peeler and Parer all fold into a compact, safe-to-transport form and are the perfect companion for those who appreciate a great-looking, high-performing knives in the kitchen or in the woods.

The Adventure Chef Collection is available now and ranges from $49 for the Peeler and Parer to $249 for the six-piece set.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!