Gear

10 Amazing Pieces of New Adventure and Camping Gear We Saw at Outdoor Retailer 2020

Patagonia Untethered Camp Collection: Stove, Bag and Pack
10
Gabriela Aoun for Men's Journal 2 / 10

Patagonia Untethered Camp Collection: Stove, Bag and Pack

A passion project for Patagonia founder and backcountry purist Yvon Chouinard (rumor has it he hadn’t indulged in the comforts of a tent until age 40), the Untethered Camp Kit includes ultralight Wood Burning Stove ($149), QuantuMIIR Pot ($49), Lightweight Sleeping Bag ($199) and Middle Fork Pack ($149).

The packable, fuel-canister free stove is meant to be used with available deadfall, reducing both weight and waste. It’s paired with the stainless steel QuantuMIIR Pot, a quick-heating pot with volume markings that match Patagonia Provisions recipes.

The lightweight sleeping bag can be used alone on warm nights or paired with insulated outerwear. It’s highly compressible, with a nylon synthetic fill that packs down to about the size of a grapefruit. Stuff it in the Middle Fork Pack, an essentials-only pack with spindrift closure and compression straps for overstuffing. Made with a burly, 50 percent recycled nylon ripstop with DWR.

The Untethered kit is available on Aug. 1, 2020.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Gear