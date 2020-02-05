Patagonia Untethered Camp Collection: Stove, Bag and Pack

A passion project for Patagonia founder and backcountry purist Yvon Chouinard (rumor has it he hadn’t indulged in the comforts of a tent until age 40), the Untethered Camp Kit includes ultralight Wood Burning Stove ($149), QuantuMIIR Pot ($49), Lightweight Sleeping Bag ($199) and Middle Fork Pack ($149).

The packable, fuel-canister free stove is meant to be used with available deadfall, reducing both weight and waste. It’s paired with the stainless steel QuantuMIIR Pot, a quick-heating pot with volume markings that match Patagonia Provisions recipes.

The lightweight sleeping bag can be used alone on warm nights or paired with insulated outerwear. It’s highly compressible, with a nylon synthetic fill that packs down to about the size of a grapefruit. Stuff it in the Middle Fork Pack, an essentials-only pack with spindrift closure and compression straps for overstuffing. Made with a burly, 50 percent recycled nylon ripstop with DWR.

The Untethered kit is available on Aug. 1, 2020.

