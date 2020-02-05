Rumpl NanoLoft Puffy Blanket First People’s Fund Series GET IT

Rumpl teamed up with Native American artists Jordan Craig and Darby Raymond-Overstreet to design three indigenous prints for the Native Artist Series. Two of these prints are featured on the NanoLoft Puffy Blanket, made from 100 percent post-consumer recycled NanoLoft insulation, with DWR treatment and ripstop-poly exterior. Each blanket reclaims at least 50 plastic bottles from landfills.

A portion of the sales of this blanket goes to First Peoples Fund, an organization whose mission is to “honor and support indigenous artists and culture bearers.”

By partnering with Raymond-Overstreet, a member of the Navajo Nation, and Craig, who is Northern Cheyenne, Rumpl wants to show a commitment to bolstering Native American artists and join the movement of outdoor brands becoming aware of cultural appropriation.

The NanoLoft Puffy Blanket in prints for the Native Artist Series will cost $199 and is available August 2020.

