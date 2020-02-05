Snowpeak Takibi Grill GET IT

The next evolution of the Snow Peak Pack & Carry Fireplace (the most portable and easy-setup firepit we’ve tested), the Takibi Grill will include the fireplace and baseplate, as well as a chrome-coated steel grill and grill bridge for firing up meat and veggies. Pair it with the Hexa-Takibi fire-resistant tarp for all-weather cooking.

The Takibi Grill is available now for $319.

