Stanley Perfect Brew Pour-Over

Stanley’s new pour-over device eliminates the need for paper filters, reducing waste and cutting down your pack list. The stainless-steel, BPA-free cone also has a wide base that will fully cover most bottles and mugs, meaning that heat won’t escape through the top of your cup as you brew your coffee.

The Perfect Brew Pour-Over will be available in fall 2020 for $20.

