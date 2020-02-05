Yakima CBX Solar 16 Cargo Box

This is one of those innovations that once realized, you wonder where it’s been all these years. The Yakima CBX Solar Cargo Box comes with an attached 36-watt, rock- and hail-resistant solar panel that attaches to an internal converter with two USB cords. Power a Goal Zero Venture 70 in five to six hours, or a Yeti 200 in 10–12 hours. The panel is impervious to heat and cold, and will still function in partial shade.

Also new for the CBX line is much easier and lower-profile mounting hardware, tightened with a torque-limiting wrench instead of the current clamp system. New groove channels mean the box sits flush on rails for less road noise and better fuel efficiency, and revised rear design allows full extension of a hatchback.

The Yakima CBX Solar 16 Cargo Box will cost $1,299 and releases Aug. 15.

