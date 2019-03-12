Gear News: Outerknown Launches First-Ever Women’s Collection





On Tuesday, Outerknown – the eco-driven lifestyle clothing brand co-founded by Kelly Slater – launched their first-ever women’s collection for spring 2019.

With sustainability at the forefront of their ethos, the brand placed those practices into every piece of the 17 styles in the new women’s collection. Everything is made of 100 percent benefit fibers (meaning that they use nothing but recycled, organic, and/or regenerated materials).

“We started Outerknown to prove that we could make great clothes using fair labor practices and materials that are not harmful to the environment,” says Slater. “Our growing business shows us that people want to make conscious choices about their clothes – you don’t have to harm people or the planet for the sake of fashion.”

And the company states that all of the pieces in the new collection are inspired by (and designed for) women who are making change. The new Outerknown women’s line “seeks to reach those whose style is led by their intelligence.”

With styles ranging from $48-$268, including tops, dresses and bottoms, the new collection is aimed to appeal to the eco-conscious woman. And certain pieces from the collection – including the Canyon Dress and Pacific Kimono – are produced in collaboration with an organization that uses textile manufacturing to empower women all over the world, Peace & Co.

“Women were always ‘borrowing from the boys’ and have continuously showed their support of our ethos, quality and style,” says co-founder John Moore. “We thought it was time to give them pieces they could call their own.”

You can check out the full line at the Outerknown site.

All Photos Courtesy of Outerknown.

