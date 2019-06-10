Gear News: Outerknown Releases First-Ever 100% Merino Wool Boardshorts





On Monday, lifestyle surf brand Outerknown released their latest all-natural, renewable and biodegradable offering to the surf world, The Woolaroo – boardshorts made from 100% Australian Merino wool.

Collaborating with The Woolmark Company to make it all come together, Outerknown continues to keep its environmental mission at the forefront of its product development – all without compromising performance.

“We love collaborating with like-minded brands to push boundaries and charter new territories in sustainable design,” said 11-time World Champ and Outerknown Co-Founder, Kelly Slater in a press release. “The Woolmark Company’s longtime dedication to authenticity, fiber quality, and supply chain excellence naturally aligns with Outerknown’s ethos, and we’re so excited to launch the world’s first Merino wool trunks together.”

The Merino wool fibers in the new trunks are pre-stretched using Optim spinning technique which takes away their need for any additional synthetic finishing agents or other chemicals. This manufacturing process also keeps the material’s natural integrity in tact.

The brand also states that, with the Woolaroo, it’s taking a step back to a more traditional era of surfing, where trunks were considered to be equipment, and were made from heavier twill fabrics.

“This trunk is for a man with a keen sense of nostalgia, who puts style and soul on the same plain as function and quality,” said Outerknown creative director, John Moore. “We’ve been wearing the Woolaroo since its early development and it’s soft yet strong and the more you wear them in, the better they look.”

Retailing for $125, the Woolaroo is now available in three colorways on the Outerknown site, as well as select retailers.

